Request Price Hits $0.0645 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Request has a total market cap of $64.49 million and $441,515.85 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,081.69 or 1.00040633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0640704 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $639,186.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

