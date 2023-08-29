REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of RGNX opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

