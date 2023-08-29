RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $158.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 53.97%. Equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,715,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,302,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $75,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,715,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,302,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,999. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

