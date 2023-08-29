Raydium Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,906,574 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
