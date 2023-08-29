QITMEER NETWORK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $106,430.94 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $106,430.94 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12735471 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $90,179.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

