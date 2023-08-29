Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.13.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $231.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $63,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,042.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 305,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 85,038 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 70.8% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

