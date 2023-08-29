Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $705,005.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Primerica Stock Up 0.2 %

PRI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.66. The company had a trading volume of 152,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

