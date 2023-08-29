PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 132.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.4%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 287,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.