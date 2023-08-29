Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Pono Capital Two worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTWO. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

PTWO opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

