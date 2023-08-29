Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.64. 31,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 20,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

