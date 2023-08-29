Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PIRS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $159,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.