Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Shipping Trading Up 19.2 %

Performance Shipping stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.41.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 61.43% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping

About Performance Shipping

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSHG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping in the second quarter worth $38,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

