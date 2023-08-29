Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Performance Shipping stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.41.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 61.43% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter.
