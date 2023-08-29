Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.65 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.