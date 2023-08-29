Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CSFB dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:PPL opened at C$41.63 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$39.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.83.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7685123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.