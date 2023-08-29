Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Trading Down 1.3%

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20. 484,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 189,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.
Paramount Resources TEC Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.20.
Paramount Resources TEC Company Profile
Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.
