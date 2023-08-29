Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Trading Up 1.1%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 78,454 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.88.
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $714.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.
