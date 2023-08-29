Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Trading Up 1.1%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 78,454 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $714.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 341,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 79,946 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 364.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 65,396 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

