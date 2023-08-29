OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases $60,567.66 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $60,567.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,777,261.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 4,633 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $124,720.36.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 267 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $7,206.33.

ONEW traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 66,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $432.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.49.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($1.43). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEW. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

