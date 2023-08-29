Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLPX

Olaplex Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.