NVR (NYSE:NVR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVR. Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,139.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6,228.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,799.82. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVR will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

