North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NOA stock opened at C$33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$879.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.70. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of C$193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.7402044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.61.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

