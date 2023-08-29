Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $11.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.81.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JWN opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

