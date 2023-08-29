NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NL. TheStreet lowered shares of NL Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NL

NL Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NL opened at $5.16 on Friday. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $251.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.74.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 88.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in NL Industries by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NL Industries by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NL Industries

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.