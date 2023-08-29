NiSource Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 (NYSE:NIMC)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $96.63 and a 1 year high of $118.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.