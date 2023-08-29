NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $130.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NTES has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NTES
NetEase Price Performance
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 28.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NetEase by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.