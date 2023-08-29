Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 18,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 32,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Nel ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

About Nel ASA

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

