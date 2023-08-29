National Bankshares Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 3.0 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.16 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$212.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.16 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.276964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

