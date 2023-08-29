M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

MTB stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.