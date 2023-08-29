Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of Molekule Group stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molekule Group has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molekule Group during the second quarter worth $16,889,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molekule Group during the second quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molekule Group during the second quarter valued at $781,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Molekule Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molekule Group during the second quarter valued at $308,000. 39.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molekule Group, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

