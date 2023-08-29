Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MODN. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of MODN opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.69. Model N has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $893,793. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Model N by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

