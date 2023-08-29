MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MIXT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 468,475 shares of company stock worth $131,181 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

