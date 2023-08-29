MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MIXT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 468,475 shares of company stock worth $131,181 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.