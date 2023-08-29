MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Insider Paul S. Lux Sells 10,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,188,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,526,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MGPI traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $120.09. 72,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $125.74.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on MGPI

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.