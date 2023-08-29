MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after purchasing an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,075,000 after buying an additional 319,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

