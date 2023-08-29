Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Materialise Stock Performance

MTLS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Materialise has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Materialise by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 100,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Materialise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 240,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

