Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total value of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total value of $3,114,750.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.96. 5,833,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,382. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average is $201.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 558.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.