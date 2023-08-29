Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Shares Up 9.1%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 10,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Lonking Stock Up 9.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Lonking
Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.
