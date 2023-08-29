Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Shares Up 9.1%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 10,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Lonking Stock Up 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Lonking

(Get Free Report)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.