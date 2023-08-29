LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 180.90 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -344.42, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 227.80 ($2.87).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214 ($2.70).

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £213,456.25 ($269,073.81). Also, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,185.81). 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

