Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 on September 22nd

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LMT stock opened at $452.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
