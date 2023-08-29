Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 on September 22nd

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $452.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

