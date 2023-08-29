LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 million and a PE ratio of 34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Tressler acquired 9,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $64,996.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 267,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the first quarter valued at $67,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

