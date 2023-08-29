LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

