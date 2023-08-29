Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Shares Up 1.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.51. 28,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 22,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

