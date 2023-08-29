Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

