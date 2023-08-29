Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

