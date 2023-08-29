Karpus Management Inc. Sells 11,808 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

