Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.03% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 169,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

