Karpus Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.57% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 199,991 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 759,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 130,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARRW opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

