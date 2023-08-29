Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 874,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

MNTN stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.