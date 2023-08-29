Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 373,075 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 373,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCVI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

