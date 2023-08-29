Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,750 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.51% of TenX Keane Acquisition worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TenX Keane Acquisition Price Performance

TENK opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

