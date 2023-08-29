JUNO (JUNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.84 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $84,697.89 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

